MySQL Error!

MySQL error in file: /engine/modules/topnews.php at line 37

Error Number: 1

The Error returned was:

Can't create/write to file '/tmp/#sql_782b_0.MYI' (Errcode: 28)

SQL query:



SELECT p.id, p.date, p.short_story, p.xfields, p.title, p.category, p.alt_name FROM ru_post p LEFT JOIN ru_post_extras e ON (p.id=e.news_id) WHERE p.approve=1 AND p.date >= '2017-01-30 10:50:18' - INTERVAL 1 MONTH AND p.date < '2017-01-30 10:50:18' ORDER BY rating DESC, comm_num DESC, news_read DESC, date DESC LIMIT 0,32